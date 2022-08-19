FLORENCE — Jessiephine Walker, 79, died August 16, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Visitation with the family will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

