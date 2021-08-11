KILLEN — Jester David Poss, 79, died August 9, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Lester Poss.

