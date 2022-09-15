RUSSELLVILLE — Jesus Abarca Diaz, 51, died September 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Fairview Cemetery.

