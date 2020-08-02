RUSSELLVILLE — Jewel Dean Arrington, 72 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away July 30, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.
Jewel Dean was born November 29, 1947, in Lawrence County, AL to Harce and Lottie Franks. She was preceded in death in by her parents; her husband, Woodrow Arrington; and her brothers, Cleveland Franks, Jim Franks, J.C. Franks, and Delane Franks.
Jewel Dean is survived by her children, Deanna (Dennis) Bohannon, Kevan Arrington, Michelle Arrington, and Woodrow (Josie) Arrington Jr; her grandchildren, Destiny (Kyle) Parrish, Taylor Arrington, and Ramsey Arrington; and her great-grandchildren, Ben and Isaac Parrish.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
