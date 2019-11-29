ANDERSON — Elizabeth Jewel Dean Gautney, 87, of Anderson, AL, passed away November 26, 2019. Mrs. Gautney was a retired cook, homemaker, and member of Grassy Baptist Church.
Jewel is survived by her sons, Ronnie Gautney (Annette) and Lynn Gautney; daughters, Cathy Richardson (Ronnie), Janice Holden (Garry), Sherry Coffman (Phillip) and Martha Letson (Mike); sister, Edith Craig; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Hartie Killen and Lucy Smith Killen; husband, Almon Gautney; daughter, Judy Inman; son-in-law, Hershel Inman; one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Audie Bogus officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Blackburn, Anthony Richardson, Richie Inman, Jerrod Holden, Ethan Tucker and Jacob Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Letson and Isaac Hunt.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
