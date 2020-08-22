RUSSELLVILLE — Jewel Dean Nagle, 82, died August 21, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. today at Gravel Hill Cemetery. She was married to Roy Nagle for 62 years. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville is directing.

