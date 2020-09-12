CHEROKEE — Jewel Dean Nelson, 97, died September 9, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Graveside will follow at 3 p.m. at Burns Cemetery with Ludlam Funeral Home directing.

