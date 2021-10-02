TUSCUMBIA — Jewel Deane Linville Butler was born December 22, 1929 to the late Herman B. Linville and Tina Mae Bradley Linville. Mrs. Butler formerly resided 88 years in the Fairview and surrounding community of Iron City, TN. She will be forever remembered as a devout Christian who loved her Lord, Church and family deeply. She was a kind and caring person to everyone she met. She passed away peacefully September 30, 2021 at her home in Tuscumbia, AL making her stay in this life some 91 years.
She is survived by daughters, Judy Montgomery (Gerald) and Connie Mock (Danny), both of Florence, AL; Jo Ann Broussard (Dalton) of Tuscumbia, AL; sons, Stan Butler (Reba) of Collinwood, TN; Stephen Butler of Florence, AL and John Russell Butler (Dianne) of Iron City, TN; grandchildren, Matt Montgomery (Anna), Trey Broussard, Ann Wilbanks (Ray), Bronson Butler, Connor Butler (Emily), Whitney Thompson (Zac), Wesley Butler (Riley); great-grandchildren, Chandler, Charly Ann and Cooper Wilbanks, Maddox and Rhett Montgomery, Boone Levoid Butler, and Ivey Jewel Thompson; sisters, Christine Hearn of Florence, AL and Evelyn Campbell (Ernie) of Huntsville, AL; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Linville and Ruth Butler, both of Florence, AL. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years Hobert Levoid Butler; sister, Iva Jean Erbacher; brothers, Rayburn and Harold Linville.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church in the Fairview Community with Bro. Gerald Montgomery and Bro. Greg Stults officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Railroad Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Directors sssisting the family.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers, Trey Broussard, Matt Montgomery, Connor Butler, Wesley Butler, Dalton Broussard, and Danny Mock. Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearers, Steve Gates and Sonny Balentine.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shoals Hospice nurses for the care, kindness and love you gave.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by mail to ALSCA/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or online at StJude.org
If you plan to attend the visitation or service, face coverings are encouraged but not required.
