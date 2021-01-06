FLORENCE — Jewel Elizabeth Mann Daley of Florence, was born December 17th, 1931 outside of Hamilton Alabama. She is the daughter of John Oliver Mann and Susan Elizabeth Burleson and last surviving of nine children. She passed away from respiratory complications on January 2, 2021 at the age of 89.
Jewel graduated from Hamilton High School and attended Florence State Teachers College earning a B.S. M.S., ED.S.. Afterwards she taught reading at Waterloo and Wilson then for many years at Central Elementary. She was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, and a God-fearing woman. She enjoyed sponsoring college kids from Church. She was passionate about education and wildlife conservation. She was a caring woman who would always help when she could. She will certainly be missed.
Jewel was preceded to heaven by her husband of 62 years, Luther Daley in 2017.
She is survived by her son, Perry Lee Daley and granddaughters, Anna Lea Daley and Lauren Elizabeth Farris.
No funeral service will be held at this time, but a small graveside ceremony is set for Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a pandemic relief fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented