RUSSELLVILLE — Jewel Dean Lindsey, 73, died May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Funeral will be held Sunday, 2 p.m., at the chapel with burial in Isbell Chapel Cemetery.

