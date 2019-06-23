HACKLEBURG — Jewel Mae Jackson Pharr, 92, of Hackleburg, passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at the Russellville Heatlh Care. Jewel was born July 6, 1926, to the late James Killus and Linnie P. McKinney Jackson.
Services were held on Friday June 21, 2019 , 11 a.m. at the Hackleburg First Baptist Church, Burial followed at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Jewel was survived by children, JT (Shirley) Pharr, Gail Gunnin , Glenda (Jerry) Anglin; daughter-in-law: Linda Pharr; grandchildren, Evangala Pharr (Ricky) Roberts, Virginia Ann Hall (Tim Rogers), James K. (Robin) Pharr, Pamela J. Pharr (Kendall) Hamilton, James Carlos (Wendy) Pharr, Sissy Pharr (Michael) Scott, Samantha Pharr (Jason) Gann, Suzanne Anglin (Gerald) Cole, Trent Gunnin, Justin (Sandra) Gunnin, Cindy Anglin (Shawn) Randolph, Lance (Ashley) Pharr; twenty five great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren; siblings, Houston Cullen Jackson, Nancy Katherine McCarley, Evonne Flaherty and Margie Carter.
She was preceded in death by husband, James T. “Buddy” Pharr; son, Harold Pharr; grandchild, Tanya Gunnin; son-in-law, Donnie Gunnin; brothers, Loyd and Elvy Jackson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Russellville Health Care.
Hamilton Funeral Home Directing.
Commented