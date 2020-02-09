FLORENCE — Jewel Shelton Fortner, 70, of Florence, passed away February 7, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Florence First Assembly. Jewel and her family moved to Yankton, South Dakota, in 1986-1995 where she eventually worked as a C.N.A. at the Yankton Care Center as a caretaker of the elderly. She was the first female barber in Florence and worked for 16 years at Rogers Barber Stylists. She grew up in Grassy, Alabama, and was a Lexington High School graduate. Mom loved being at home and tending to the yard and flowers. She would go on trips but only for a few days and she was ready to come back home. She was one of the hardest working women you will meet. Mom was always ready to get her hands dirty. Jewel was very crafty and could turn junk into treasures. She was definitely a DIY person.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Fortner was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Sallie Mae Shelton; brother, Hubert Shelton; and sister, Juanita McConnell.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Ray Fortner; son, Michael Ray Fortner (Ceryneth) of Yankton, SD; daughters, Mitzi Underwood (Tony), and Deonna Scott (Joel) all of Florence; brother, Kenneth Ray Shelton of Lexington, sisters, Rebecca Stutts of Florence, and Jean Gutierrez of Anderson; and grandchildren, Tyler Underwood, Ethan and Gavin Fortner, and Delilah Scott.
Pallbearers will be Michael Fortner, Randy Davis, Mario Gutierrez, Ricky McConnell, Darren McConnell, and Barry Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Underwood, Joel Scott, and Tony Underwood.
Special thanks to Katie Looney and all the other special workers and Amedisys Hospice.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented