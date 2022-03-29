HAMILTON — Jewel Terry McCarley, 89, died Marcy 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Marion County Funeral Home, Hamilton. Funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel with burial in City Cemetery.

