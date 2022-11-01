MUSCLE SHOALS — Jewel Wallace Trotter, 94, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tom Whatley officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
A true example of a strong, giving and loving Southern woman, Jewel Trotter was loved and respected by all who knew her. Always seeing the best in people, her attitude was the epitome of a valued friend. Her positive attitude, a quality she carried throughout her life, will always be remembered.
Jewel was born March 31, 1928, in West Ridge, Arkansas. Jewel loved to tell stories of growing up there with her brothers and sisters. Her story of picking more cotton than the boys was one of her favorites. Her hard and determined work ethic continued throughout her life. She received her teaching degree in education from Arkansas State College.
The Trotter family moved down the road from the Wallaces during World War II when Jewel met the love of her life, Charles Trotter, after her brother (Ralph) began dating his sister (Betty) and later married her. As a result, their children were all double first cousins.
Jewel is known throughout Muscle Shoals for her 29 years at Muscle Shoals Elementary School as a 5th grade teacher. Her tall stature and strict disciplinary style gave students a reason to learn about respect, but more importantly she taught about unconditional love. Jewel had a way of making her students feel accepted regardless of their learning ability, race or home situation. Her fellow teachers became her lifelong friends and she cherished each call, visit, card and beautiful arrangement from these friends.
Jewel was the joy of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church as the greeter along with her best friend, Lorene Lawler. Their friendship began when they lived next to each other on Lewis Street with small children and continued throughout their life. Their commitment to Woodward Avenue also included many years in Adult Choir, teaching Sunday School and bringing their favorite dishes to church dinners.
Jewel was also an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Muscle Shoals Garden Club.
Jewel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Daniel Trotter, Sr.; her son, Charles Daniel Trotter, Jr. (Danny); and her dear Alabama sister, Lorene Lawler.
Jewel leaves to cherish her memories, her son, David Wallace Trotter, Muscle Shoals; her brother, Henry Caston Wallace (Beverly), Bee Branch, Arkansas; her sister, Kathy Charlene Boland (Walter Ray “Mick”), Jonesboro, Arkansas; her Georgia girl, Debbie Bell Bradford, Muscle Shoals; a host of nieces and nephews; and her grand-dog, Prince.
The family would like to thank the many people who stopped by on their journey to bring Jewel a special memory and bring her a smile. Special thanks to her countless caregivers including Leigh, Jeri, Gleria, Terry and Evelyn; Kindred Home Health; Hospice of North Alabama; and Pride Senior Care, LLC.
Pallbearers will be Ben Bradford, Davis Bradford, Bill Marthaler, Terry McMinn, Jerry Plaxco and Tommy Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jewel Trotter Scholarship Fund, c/o Muscle Shoals Education Foundation, 3200 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661, or to your favorite charity.
Be blessed and live and love like Jewel!
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
