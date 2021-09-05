FLORENCE — Jewell Christine Bailey Lewis was laid to rest in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, Alabama, Saturday, August seventh. Jewell was born in Lauderdale County in 1921 and lived the majority of her life in Florence. She moved to Auburn, Alabama in 2015 to be close to family and passed away peacefully at the Oak Park Nursing Home, Auburn, Al. August 1, 2021.
She celebrated her 100th birthday with grandchildren and 4-great grandchildren, this past April 27, in the Oak Park courtyard garden.
Prior to her burial, a memorial service attended by family and friends was held at Elkins Funeral Home. The Reverend Randy Burbank officiated the service.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband William Robert Lewis, Sr.; her father and mother Cova C. & Roxie O’Bryant Bailey; her brother & sister-in-law Carl C. & Ermie Long Bailey; her daughter and son-in-law Judith Lewis Austin & Robert E. Austin.
Mama Jewell, as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, is survived by her son, William Robert Lewis, Jr., Auburn, Al.; daughter in-law Susan Mitchell Marsh, Auburn, Al., granddaughters Deirdre Austin Gunn (James), Sylacauga Al.; Kristen Jacoway Beasley (Tim), Auburn, Al.; Caroline Lewis Moore (Jason), Auburn, Al.; grandsons Bailey Mitchell Lewis, Auburn, Al.; John Covey Lewis, Auburn, Al.; great-grandchildren Anna Hardin, Heather Shell, Russell Jacoway, Emma Jacoway, Raley Cochran, Herron Lewis, Robert Cochran, & Covey Lael Lewis; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Jewell and Robert were longtime faithful members of Weeden Heights United Methodist Church, Florence and were very proud to be very active in the church and community.
The Family requests that memorials in her memory be sent to Weeden Heights United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orleans St., Florence, Alabama 35630.
Let saints on earth in concert and sing
With those whose work is done;
For all the servants of our King,
In earth and heaven, are one.
One family we dwell in Him,
One church above, beneath,
Though now divided by the stream,
The narrow stream of death.
Charles Wesley (1759)
