DANVILLE — Jewell Dean Johnson Cook, 79, died September 4, 2020. Private, family visitation will be held with graveside service in Mitchell Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences for the family.

