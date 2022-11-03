HALEYVILLE — Jewell Faye Hill, 79, died October 29, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ashridge Community Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www. pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
