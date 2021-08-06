FLORENCE — Jewell Lewis died August 1, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jewell Lewis to Weeden Heights United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orleans Street, Florence, AL 35630.

