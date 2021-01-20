TOWN CREEK — Jewell Sutton Taylor Anderson, 77, died January 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Jewell was the daugther of the late Vivon and Ida Sutton.

