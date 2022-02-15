MUSCLE SHOALS — Stephanie Jill Homan, 51, of Muscle Shoals passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Her graveside service will be Wednesday, February 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother James Warren officiating.
Jill was a Senior Business Analyst for Health First. She was a member of Church of the Highlands. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Thomas Homan; sister, Cathy Ann Homan; grandparents, Lecil O. and Mary Howell, and Jesse Frank and Mildred Homan; and uncle, Larry Howell.
She is survived by her daughter, Mallory Morris Martin; mother, Margaret Homan; sister, Susan Homan Adkins (Craig); most beloved grandson, Elijah John Martin; aunts, Sandra Howell, Diana Knight (Jim), and Joyce Cochran; uncles, Edward Homan (Sheila) and Dennis Homan (Charlotte); and nieces, Rachel and Rebecca Adkins.
Pallbearers will be Craig Adkins, Jim Knight, Jason Knight, John Whitt and Matt Homan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Farrel Cochran and Blake Martin.
We also want to offer our sincerest appreciation to the Second Floor nurses (especially Rose) and to the ER nurses (especially Casey and Kalyn) at Helen Keller Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented