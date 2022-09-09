CHEROKEE — Jill Kimbrough Jones, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. There will be a private graveside service for the family officiated by Chip Martin and Nick Garland. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Jill was a native of Colbert County, Alabama and a member of Barton First Baptist Church. Jill loved the Lord and showed it through her compassion and kindness to others. We will miss her sweet smile and quick wit. Jill will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Nettie Kimbrough.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Jones; brothers, Joel Kimbrough (Melissa) and Mark Kimbrough (Kay); sisters, Jenine Garland (Nick) and Teresa Harrison; and her beloved babies (cats), Little Gurl, Little Boy, and Odie.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
