SHEFFIELD — James Ray “Jim” Lawler, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. His wife, Doris Jean Lawler, 58, Sheffield, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Chip Henley officiating. Interment will be Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jim worked for Frederickson’s for over thirty years. Jim and Doris were members of South Highland Freewill Baptist Church. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all, always willing to help. Doris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
They were preceded in death by Jim’s father, Johnny Lawler; sister, Wanda Lawler; and brother, Kenneth Lawler; and by Doris’ parents, James and Gloria Smallwood.
Jim and Doris are survived by their children, Jennifer Evans, Matt Lawler (Brittney), and Erica Lawler; grandchildren, Caleb Evans (Paige), Hailey Evans, Colton Cook, Collin Cook, Ethan Lawler, Kaitlyn Kelley; great-grandchild, Ryleigh Evans; Jim’s mother, Linda Lawler; and sister, Mollie Lawler; and Doris’ brothers, Ray, Neal, and Walker Smallwood; and sisters, Pat Preston and Brenda McKinney.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented