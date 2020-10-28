LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jim “Coach” Freeman, 71, died October 26, 2020. Visitation will be today from 3 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. He was a teacher and coach for the Lawrence County School System.

