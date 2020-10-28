LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jim “Coach” Freeman, 71, died October 26, 2020. Visitation will be today from 3 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. He was a teacher and coach for the Lawrence County School System.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
