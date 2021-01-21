MADISON, MISSISSIPPI — Jim Darrell Shaw, of Madison, MS, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was 71 years old. Jim loved life and spending time with family and friends. He loved shooting, fishing and Auburn football; but even more so he loved God and his family. He and his wife had attended Northminster Baptist Church upon his transfer back to Mississippi, and also enjoyed virtual services at First Baptist Church Jackson during the pandemic.
Jim was born on December 8, 1949 in Glasgow, KY to Darrel and Mary Louise Shaw. His early childhood was spent in Kentucky and Tennessee, and in the early 1960s his family moved to North Alabama. Jim graduated from Sheffield High School in 1968, after which he served in the United States Navy stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as a base police officer. He graduated from Auburn University in 1976 with a degree in chemical engineering. Upon his graduation, he went to work for the Tennessee Valley Authority. His distinguished career in nuclear power took his family to multiple states in its nearly 40-year span. Since 2008 Jim had been employed with Entergy Nuclear Mississippi.
Jim loved people, was generous of spirit, and loved making people laugh with his endless supply of stories and anecdotes. He was a man of integrity and excellence in all that he did. One of his favorite mottos was “Never lower your standards.”
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Paula Shaw; his most adored son, John Shaw of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Rebecca Freeman of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Dennis Shaw of Harvest, AL; beloved cousin, Carolyn Priddy of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be an outdoor celebration of Jim’s life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Parkway Memorial Cemetery, 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, MS, (COVID protocols respected, please). Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for an online guestbook.
