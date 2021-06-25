TUSCALOOSA — Jim Michael Piper, age 68, of Tuscaloosa died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. His Celebration of Life service will be held at Tuscumbia Church of Christ Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Piper and parents, George and Mary Ellen Piper. He is survived by his daughter, Kara Piper, and son, Cory McAbee, brothers and sisters, Gary (and Rhonda) Piper, Glenn Ned (and Vee) Piper, John (and Connie) Piper, Laura (and Jim) Fisher-Fletcher, Paige (and David) Callahan, Tom (and Chastidy) Piper and a host of nieces, nephew, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Jim was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. He studied Wildlife and Fishery Science at Auburn University. After retirement, he ran the Carbon Hill Fish Hatchery. He had a love for God and was a devoted father to his children, Kara and Cory. He loved his family, cousins, and friends very much. He loved spending all of his free time with his dogs in the great outdoors! He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and camping with his family- especially his many camping trips with his brothers and nephews. Jim was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
