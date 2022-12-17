SPRUCE PINE — Jim Pennington age 69, of Spruce Pine, passed away December 14, 2022.
Jim was a Christian and attended Chiggerhill Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, father and grandpa. He was an avid fisherman, Nascar fan and enjoyed working in the yard as well as spending time with his sweet grandbabies. He watched NFL and his favorite team were the Minnesota Vikings. Most every day, he would be playing Old Time gospel songs, just sitting and enjoying the music.
Jim is survived by his wife, Penny Pennington; sons, Jeremy Pennington (Kylee), Zachery Pennington (Heather); daughter Stephanie White (Gary); siblings, Fred Penington (Micki), Terry Penington (Michele); brother in-law, Mike Abbott; grandchildren, Gavin Pennington Faith White, Leah White, Connor White; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Trixie Pennington and sister, Janice Abbott.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 19, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m., Bro. Darren Steward will officiate. Interment will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Gary White Jr., Gary White Sr., Carl Welborn, Jason Swinney, Jay Jones, and Eric Glassgow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make donations to The American Diabetes Association, in memory of Jim.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
