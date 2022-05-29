WATERLOO — Jim Charlie “J.C.” Young, 81, of Waterloo, passed away May 27, 2022. He was a pastor for 30 years at the Church of Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be today, Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Journey Church at 19300 Highway 20, Waterloo, AL. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the church with Brother Ronnie McKissack officiating. Burial will follow in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Ellie and Eura Young; brothers, Donald and Johnny Young; and sister, Agnes Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rachel Young, Waterloo; daughter, Tammie Kelley (Mickey), Waterloo; sisters, Alice Sharp, Waterloo, Dorothy Ezekiel, Florence, and Debra Daniels, Savannah, TN; grandchildren, Nichlos Kelley (Frankie Jo) and Chelsea Caulfield (Miles); and great-grandchildren, Jack, Garrett, Elizabeth, and Titus.
Pallbearers will be Michael Young, Wayne Sharp, Chris Ezekiel, Donnie Young, Richard Pennington, and Tracy Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Grady Smith and Billy Heupel.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon, and the love and kindness shown by Ashley, Dana, and Misty.
An online guest book maybe signed at greenviewmemorial.com
