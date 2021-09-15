KILLEN — Jimmie Allen Richards, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away September 12, 2021 at NAMC. Jimmie was a mechanic for TVA and worked in various sales positions for nearly 20 years. He was a Decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the Airborne Infantry for the United States Army. Jimmie was an avid lover of good music and bass fishing on Shoals Creek. He also enjoyed restoring cars and boats.
He is survived by sons, Jeffrey Allen Richards and Robert Anthony Richards.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Ray Richards; and his mother, Pearl Crowden Dobbins.
A small memorial service will be held at Jimmie’s house on September 25th for close friends and family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented