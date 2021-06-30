LEXINGTON
Jimmie Boone Thompson of Lexington passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. She was 93 years old. Boone was born on July 30, 1927 to John D and Nanette Cleola Gray Richardson. She was a member of Lexington Northside Church of Christ. Boone was known for her wonderful cooking, passion for gardening, and love for her family.
Boone was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Hubert Thompson, Sr.; son, Wallace Hubert, Jr. “W.H.” Thompson; daughter, Barbara Jean Murks; three sisters, Carlene Wright Allen, Clayton Wright Brown, and Jewel Joiner Newman; granddaughters, Amanda and Wendy Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Polly Thompson; daughters, Ann Howard (Roger) and Pam Thompson, and son, Charlie Thompson (Cynthia). She had ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Pettus Cemetery Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank special friends, Yvonne Porter, Frances Wright, O’Neil Bailey and Julia Robertson for their support and kindness over the past years.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
