SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Jimmie Dale Killen, 69, died December 21, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

