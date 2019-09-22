MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmie Hugh Morgan, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m until noon. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at noon. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.
Jimmie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He also was retired from Reynolds.
Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Edna Morgan; wives, Catherine Janice Morgan and Dorothy Anne Morgan; and his daughter, Madeline Morgan.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his sons, Jimmie D. Morgan and Randy Askew (Lynn); daughter, Pamela Anne Askew Hill (Tim); five grandchildren, Jason Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Andrew Morgan, Chris Hill, and Brittany Hill; as well as seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
