WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Jimmie “Jimmy” Ashby Thomas, 82, died May 10, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Chapel, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the father of Kitty Blazer of Tuscumbia.

