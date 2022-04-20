ATHENS — Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Jimmie Joe McDonald, 92, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on April 15, surrounded by his family and caregivers.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Brown McDonald; his parents, Ervin and Pauline McDonald; his brothers, William and Dorothy McDonald, Dan and Josephine McDonald, Bobby and Dot McDonald, and Johnny McDonald; his stepdaughter, Rhonda Newbern; his son-in-law, Kenneth David; and his former spouse, Betty Staggs McDonald.
He is survived by his sister, Virginia “Sis” Lindsey; his brother, Tommy and Margo McDonald; his sister-in-law, Mary Ethel McDonald; his daughter, Constance and Tommy Thompson; his stepson, Barry and Jenny Grubb; his stepson-in-law, Wayne Newbern; his grandchildren, Carrie and Brian Campbell, Josh and Pam Newbern, Kim Grubb, and Ryan and Sara Newbern; his great-grandchildren, Lauren David, Conor Newbern, Logan Newbern, Tyler Newbern, Laila Newbern, Jaxson Newbern, Rowen Newbern, Brooke Carter, Alex Rivera, and Caleb Rivera; and his caregivers, Lori Howard and Amanda Guy.
Joe was born July 24, 1929, and grew up in his beloved Sweetwater area, located in East Florence, Alabama, where he attended Brandon School and Coffee High School. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, but returned home after a few years. He reenlisted again in his 20s and served his country for 32 years through World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War serving as a communication expert. He loved the adventure and travel the Navy provided him. Joe was a consummate joker and loved to aggravate those he cared about. He would do anything for his friends and family, and he loved fiercely. He made everyone who knew him laugh, cry, and clap at all the stories he shared.
Services will be held graveside at 11 a.m., April 23, at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, 2705 Co. Rd. 222, in Florence. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.
