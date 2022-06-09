GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI

Jimmie Keith Oliver, 61, died June 7, 2022. Services will be today at 10:30 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.