CHEROKEE — Jimmie Laurell Payne, 65, died February 6, 2020. Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be noon Saturday at Cherokee High School Gymnasium. Mr. Payne will lie in the gymnasium one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Cherokee CME CHurch Cemetery.

