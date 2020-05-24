KILLEN
Jimmie Lee Smith, 88, of Killen, AL passed away at home surround by his loving family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Parkinson’s. Jim was born October 13, 1931 in Blytheville, Arkansas to William Medicus and Louise Bertha Smith. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor and Masters in Mechanical Engineering and was a Licensed Professional Engineer. Jim was the inventor and owner of Sprinkool Systems, International, Inc. in Killen, Alabama.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William Medicus Smith and Louise Bertha Middleton Smith; his beloved wife of 42 years, Joan Holcombe Smith; brother, Robert E. Smith; infant brother, Dennis Lynn Smith; and infant sister; Betty Marie Smith.
Survivors include his cherished wife, Dr. Victoria (Vicki) Mays Smith; sons, Sean Smith (Deborah Fuhrman-Smith), Dr. Dennis Smith (Dr. Nada Lingle); daughter, Leah Smith (Rick); stepdaughter, Charity Rutherford (Wesley); brother, Jerry Smith (Donna); grandchildren, Alexis Smith Davis, Rachel Smith, Lauren Smith, Brian Smith, Courtney Smith, Landon and Reid Trapp; great grandson, Henry Davis and son, James Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim’s honors included American Men of Science and Pi Tau Sigma. He loved math, science, and problem solving. He is remembered by all who knew him as “Jim can fix it.” He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. Jim was deeply loved by all who knew him well. He had a witty sense of humor and a love in his heart that has left us with many fond memories to hold to our hearts. He will be deeply missed.
A graveside service with immediate family was held Saturday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Tri Cities Memorial Gardens directed by Greenview Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann, Lindsey Mangum, PA-C, and Hospice of North Alabama for the outstanding care and support they gave Jim and the family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
