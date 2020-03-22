RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmie Lou Skidmore Reynolds (Gran), of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Simon (Charlie) of Birmingham, Alabama; her son, Doug Reynolds (Debbie) of Florence, Alabama; five grandchildren, Chris Simon (Jennifer) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cheryle Simon of Birmingham, Alabama, Rob Reynolds of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Micah Reynolds of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Jason Reynolds (Ashley) of Nashville, Tennessee; three great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Anne Thomas Simon of Charlotte, North Carolina and Vivian Reynolds of Nashville, Tennessee; four beloved nephews; and numerous cousins who loved her so well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert and Effie Skidmore; her husband, James Reynolds; her brothers, Lloyd Skidmore, Earl Skidmore and Raymond Skidmore.
Gran was deeply devoted to her precious family and to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who sustained her throughout her life. Despite the hardships she faced, she always maintained a loving spirit and sense of humor.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Alabama and the Angels of Mercy for their loving care of Gran over her last years. Her family would also like to thank her Calvary Baptist Church family and her many friends for their faithfulness in visiting and sending cards of encouragement over her years of declining health. Thank you to every heart and hand for your physical and spiritual care.
Due to her passing during this unprecedented time in our world, there will only be a service for immediate family at graveside. The family’s desire is to have a memorial service at a later date when all her many friends and relatives may gather together. She will never truly leave us if she is not forgotten.
Please continue to keep her in your hearts by remembering her humor, tenacity, care through cooking and love of family and friends.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
