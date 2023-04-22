F.4.22.23 Jimmie Shelton.jpg
FLORENCE — July 5, 1936 - April 15, 2023 — Jimmie Lou Shelton, 86, of Florence, AL passed away on April 15, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Jimmie Lou graduated from Lexington High School where she was a cheerleader. Upon high school graduation, she attended St. Vincent’s School of Nursing. Upon graduation Jimmie Lou worked at UAB Hospital and then moved to Miami, Florida where she worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Although she had to temporarily give up hospital work after a car accident, she continued to work as a private duty nurse until she returned to Florence, AL. This is when her career at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital began. Her career at ECM lasted for more than 35 years where she worked on every floor and every nursing department. The last 14 years she served as Director of Nursing at Mitchell Hollingsworth Annex to ECM. During much of the time she also owned and operated the Bear’s Den, a popular gathering place for Lexington students. Appointed by the Governor, she served on the Alabama Board of Nursing Homes until she was unable to drive to Montgomery. Jimmie Lou was a loving sister, aunt, mentor to many, friend, and will be greatly missed. She loved animals and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

