HAMILTON — Jimmie Louise Clement Emerson, 85, died December 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 .am. at Marion County Funeral Home. Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

