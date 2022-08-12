RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmie Lowell Smith, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, August 09, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jimmie was a member of Belgreen Church of Christ. He was self-employed for 50-plus years as a deer farmer and taxidermist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson and Lenice (Hester) Smith and brother, Nolen Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Patsy Hughes Smith; children, Vikki Watts (Dan), Chris Smith (Stephanie), Kylene Smith; grandchildren, Zachary Martin, Jasmine Donahoe (Mason), Emily Smith, Katie Smith, Jace Smith; great-grandchild, Colten Martin; brother, Dannie Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Speaking at the service will be Chris Smith, Marlon Rutherford, Robin Grissom, and Jeff Hargett. He will be buried in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Zachary Martin, Jace Smith, Mason Donahoe, Spencer Hargett, Keith Hughes, Bobby Hooper, Neal Taylor, and Neal Quinn. The men of the Belgreen Church of Christ will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice Care for the love and care shown to Jimmie. Also, a thank you to all of his 50-plus years of taxidermy and white tail customers.
