FLORENCE — Jimmie Merrell Wear, 75 of Florence, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Wear was a retired barber, and served in the National Guard, and attended Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Piney Grove Cemetery. Officiating will be Donnie McDaniel.
Mr. Wear was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Newton Wear; mother, Regina Clark Wear; and sister, Barbara Bobo.
Mr. Wear is survived by his wife, Becky Rickard Wear; daughter, Jamie Wear Carter (Kevin), Florence; brothers, William Jerrell Wear, Florence and Carroll Brent Wear, Muscle Shoals; sister, Judy Clemmons, Florence; granddaughter, Hattie Carter, Florence.
