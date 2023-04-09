RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmie Clifford Morgan, 65, died Friday, April 7, 2023. Visitation will be held from noon- 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

