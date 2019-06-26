FLORENCE — Jimmie Nell Duncan, 88, died June 25, 2019. Visitation is Saturday from 10-noon at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial celebration of her life will begin at noon in the chapel. A private family burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
