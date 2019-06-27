FLORENCE — Jimmie Nell Duncan, 88, of Florence, passed away June 25, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial celebration of her life will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Warren officiating. A private family burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Marie Wiginton.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Duncan; son, Stuart Duncan (Suzanne); daughter, Leza Duncan (Mike Ritter); brother, Lee Wiginton; sisters, Ruby Harbin, Becky Ledbetter, Doris Whiteley, Sara McCool and Eloise Harbin; grandchildren, Taylor Duncan (Kelley) and Abby Dagnel (Hunter); and a great-grandchild, Bennett Duncan.
