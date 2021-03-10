WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Jimmie Nell Turman Pavatte Hicks, 86, died March 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 9 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Chapel. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.