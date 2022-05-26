ATHENS — Jimmie Rae Weeks Hankins, age 92, passed away in Athens, AL, after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Hankins; infant son, Gary Steven Hankins; parents, James and Etta Weeks; sisters, Helen Alexander, Marie Dill, and Lena Pickle; brothers, John Weeks, Jack Weeks, and Charles (Buddy) Weeks. She is survived by daughters, Rene’ (Steve) Holden of Harvest, AL, Christi (Al) Hester of Kimberly, AL and grandchildren, Bethaney Hester and Tabitha Hester of Kimberly, AL.
After obtaining a BA in Vocational Home Economics Education from Auburn University and a MA Vocational Home Economics Education from Alabama A&M University with a Certification in Counseling from the University of Alabama, Mrs. Hankins was a lifelong educator dedicated to the success of her students. She began her education career at Jasper, AL, followed by serving as a teacher of Home Economics at Lexington High School for over 25 years before returning to her native Lamar County to serve as the career counselor at the Lamar County School of Technology for over 15 years. Mrs. Hankins enjoyed sewing, cooking (especially deserts), reading, swimming, traveling and being with family. Mrs. Hankins was a member of the Mt. Hebron Methodist Church in Beaverton.
Many thanks to Dr. Chris Nichols, Dr. Zaheer Khan, the staffs of Athens Hospital and UAB Hospital, Kindred Home Health of Florence, Brookdale Hampton Cove of Owens Cross Roads, Blue Feather In-Home and Respite Care of Huntsville, Valley View Rehabilitation of Madison, and Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care of Madison for all of their care giving support to Mrs. Hankins through the years.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 on Friday, 27 May 2022, at Mt. Hebron Methodist Church, Beaverton, AL, followed immediately by a celebration of life service at 2:00 officiated by Brother Scott Stokes, with burial to follow in Mt. Hebron Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mt. Hebron Cemetery Fund, c/o Angie Elliot, P.O. Box 191, Vernon, AL 35592.
