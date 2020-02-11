SHEFFIELD — Mrs. Jimmie Ruth Burton Parris, 95, made her transition to Heaven on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1924 in the Denver community of Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
The funeral visitation will be in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia, Alabama from 11:00 to 1:00, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The service will follow in the same location at 1:00. Dr. Rudy Guess and Rev. Mark Parris will officiate.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery, Midway, Alabama between Wedowee and Roanoke in Randolph County. Rev. Mark Parris and Rev. Alan Barrett will officiate. Visitation following the service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews of Mrs. Parris.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe Burton and Susan Elizabeth McEachern Burton, and her siblings: John Burton, Robert Burton, Edison Burton, Charlie Burton, Guy Burton, Gladys Burton, Edith Sanders, Clara Sims LeCroy, Eunice Welch, Annie Laurie Sanders, Mary Sanders, Ruby Drake, Cenus Harris and Minnie Claude Isabell.
She is survived by her husband of 71-plus years, William Alton Parris of Sheffield, and their children: Joel B. Parris (Joan) of Tuscumbia, Rev. Mark D. Parris (Julianne) of Tuscumbia, and Elizabeth “Beth” Parris Barrett (Alan) of Pine Mountain, Georgia. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jamie Parris (Jessica) of Homewood; Jana Beaver (Brant) of Florence; Michael Parris of Denver, Colorado; Jenny Boozer (Justin) of Muscle Shoals; Molly Bellow (Jonas) of Round Rock, Texas; Elizabeth Barrett (Flynn) Williford of Ooltewah, Tennessee; Stacey Barrett of Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Andrew Barrett (Amanda) of LaGrange, Georgia. She is also survived by 11 greatgrandchildren: Sumner Parris, Grayson Parris, Meade Parris, Rebecca Beaver, Brooks Beaver, Lydia Ryan, Wesley Ryan, Lily Boozer, Easton Boozer, Genevieve Bellow and Lorelei Bellow. She was also blessed with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jimmie grew up on a farm in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, where she was the youngest of 15 children. She graduated from Chambers County High School in 1942, and she graduated from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky in 1946. She and Alton were married on the campus of Southern Union Community College in Wadley, Alabama on March 27, 1948. She was employed in the social work field in Alabama and in Georgia after college and up until the birth of their first child. After her husband, Alton, graduated from seminary, Jimmie chose not to be employed outside the home as she felt she could not easily combine a career with being a mother and a pastor’s wife. She was very supportive of her husband, Alton’s, ministry in Methodist churches in Atlanta, Hokes Bluff, Haleyville, Birmingham, Gadsden, Tuscumbia, Roanoke District, and Guntersville. She held various offices in local churches and on the conference level within the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church. She also was an active member of the United Methodist Women in the churches they served and of the North Alabama United Methodist pastors’ wives group, the “Susies.” She enjoyed her family and family gatherings. During their active years in ministry and during early retirement years, Jimmie and Alton enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and overseas.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Morningside Assisted Living and Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their special care in recent months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to support local, national, and international missions to the “Faith Promise Missions Fund” at Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church, 104 E. 3rd St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
