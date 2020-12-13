TUSCUMBIA

Jimmie Ruth Gilchrist, 75, died December 12, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com. She was the wife of the late Charles Edward Gilchrist.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.