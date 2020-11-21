FLORENCE — Jimmie Smith, Sr., age 85, of Florence, passed away November 19, 2020 at NAMC. A native of Lawrence County, Jimmie spent a great part of his life as a Christian in the Pentecostal Church. He blessed many people with his beautiful gospel singing.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Logan and Eathel Smith, and brothers, Rayburn and Oakley Smith.
Survivors include his cherished wife of 67 years, Biddie Reogas Smith; children, Jimmie Smith, II (Destiny) and Kimberly Smith (Kenny); grandchildren, Felicia Smith Burton (Jonathan), Gentry Smith, Graesen Smith, Ashira Santos; and great-grandchildren, Maddoxx and Madisyn Burton.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Sunday, November 22, at 2:00 p.m., Larry Dowdy officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kris Gresham, Shane Smith, Stephen Smith, Ronnie Marks, Oakley Smith, Jr., Truitt Smith, Michael Dailey, and Jeffrey Marks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for funeral expenses.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
