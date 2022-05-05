GREENHILL — October 21, 1957 - May 01, 2022 — On Sunday, May 1, 2022, Jimmie Sue Wood passed away from a sudden illness at the age of 64. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 18 years, Gary Behel “Wild Bill” of Greenhill, Alabama; her two daughters, Renae Morrison and husband, Sam and Felicia Wear and husband, Tracey; grandchildren, Hunter Wear and wife, April, Caleb Wear and Breann Morrison, all of Florence, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Judson (5), Finleigh (2), Spencer Grace (2 weeks), Noa Katherine (2 weeks), and Autumn Wear (2), all of Florence; and a very special aunt Betty Sue and uncle Melvin Stevenson.
Sue was preceded in death by her best friend and loving mother, Peggy Sue White of Florence, Alabama, and infant son, Jimmy Wayne Simbeck.
The memorial service for Sue will held at Greenview Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service for family and close friends at 4:00 p.m. Saturday May 7, 2022 at Pisgah First Methodist Church, 3401 Co. Rd. 9, Florence AL 35633.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented